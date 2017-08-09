Time Capsule Opened, Contained Confederate Flag, Money

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — A time capsule found in the base of a Confederate soldier statue removed from an Orlando park earlier year contained items from the bygone era.
The capsule was opened Tuesday nearly two months after the statue, known as “Johnny Reb” was dismantled and removed from Lake Eola Park. It had been in the park for more than 100 years.
The capsules contained a Confederate flag, newspapers from the time, and Confederate States of America dollar bills.
The statue removed following public outcry that the monument is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.
The monument is being refurbished and re-erected in a section of a historic cemetery where 37 Confederate soldiers are buried. The process is costing taxpayers more than $120,000.
The capsule’s items were placed in protective bags so they can be documented. They’ll eventually be taken to the Orange County Regional History Center.
