Students On Year Round Schedules Head Back To Class

August 9, 2017 10:48 AM
FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – While most public school students in Miami-Dade and Broward have another week and a half before the new year starts, that wasn’t the case for nearly three thousand students who attend year round schools in Broward.

On Wednesday, August 9th, they headed back to class.

More than 2,700 students are enrolled in a year-round modified calendar at Colbert Museum Magnet, Lake Forest Elementary School, Watkins Elementary School and McNicol Middle School. The modified calendar gives them more time off in the traditional school year but the trade off is that they have to return class earlier.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie stopped by Lake Forest Elementary and Watkins Elementary early Wednesday morning to welcome back the students and staff in person.

“The success of our students begins with being in school on the first day and every day, on time and ready to learn,” said Runcie.

The first day of school for students on the traditional school year calendar is Monday, August 21st.

