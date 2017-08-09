Six Soldiers Injured In Car Attack In Paris Suburb

August 9, 2017 6:28 AM
Filed Under: France Terrorist Attack, Paris, Paris Terror Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PARIS (CBSMiami) – Counterterrorism prosecutors in France have opened an investigation into a car attack on soldiers that left six injured.

It happened early this morning outside of the country’s main intelligence agency just north of Paris. The attacker hit just as a group of soldiers as they emerged from the building to board vehicles for a new shift.

Authorities believe the attack was deliberate and planned with a terrorist motive.

Investigators are now looking for the driver who got away in a dark BMW.

The U.S. Embassy in Paris warned Americans to avoid the Levallois-Perret area in a tweet.

The incident comes less than two months after a man was killed when he rammed a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch