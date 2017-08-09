Six Soldiers Injured In Car Attack In Paris Suburb

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PARIS (CBSMiami) – Counterterrorism prosecutors in France have opened an investigation into a car attack on soldiers that left six injured.
It happened early this morning outside of the country’s main intelligence agency just north of Paris. The attacker hit just as a group of soldiers as they emerged from the building to board vehicles for a new shift.
Authorities believe the attack was deliberate and planned with a terrorist motive.
Investigators are now looking for the driver who got away in a dark BMW.
The U.S. Embassy in Paris warned Americans to avoid the Levallois-Perret area in a tweet.
The incident comes less than two months after a man was killed when he rammed a car carrying explosives into a police vehicle in the Champs-Elysees shopping district.
