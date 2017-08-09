Police Ask For Help In Finding Miami-Dade Man’s Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have asked for the public’s help in finding the murderer who shot and killed a man in front of his girlfriend.

The shooting happened at a duplex off NW 30th Ave. and 26th St. at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Police identified the man who died as 26-year-old Guillermo Gonzalez.

On Tuesday, detectives returned to the area to hand out flyers with Gonzalez’s photo in hope that it will jog memories and someone will come forward.

“We were out here to try to get a hold of the community to see if anybody heard something, saw something, so they could reach out to us to provide us with some information to help us to solve this murder,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau Det. Jose Toral.

Neighbors said Gonzalez was with his pregnant girlfriend and a child when someone stepped up to him. The armed man told the woman to step aside and then shot Gonzalez four times. He died before help could arrive.

Gonzalez did have a police record including arrests for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and cocaine possession.

Investigators have not said if they believe Gonzalez was targeted or the victim of a random shooting.