Witness: Patient Who Stabbed Nurse Howled At Moon Afterward

August 9, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Howling Suspect, Nurse Stabbed, Pennsylvania

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBSMiami/AP) —A patient who returned to a hospital and stabbed a nurse went outside after the attack and howled at the moon, a witness said.

The nurse had treated the man weeks earlier in a Pennsylvania hospital.

Brigid McNamara testified Tuesday at a preliminary hearing for 19-year-old Joshua Santos, who is accused of stabbing Leo Bermudez in the neck with a 5-inch (13-centimeter) knife on June 30 at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg. Bermudez has since recovered.

Santos’ attorney says his client is mentally ill. He didn’t contest a judge’s decision Wednesday that Santos should stand trial on attempted homicide and other charges in the stabbing.

Santos had apparently been upset that Bermudez inserted a catheter while treating him four weeks earlier.

Defense attorney Gavin Holihan says, “This is really a mental health issue.”

