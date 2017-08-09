Witness: Patient Who Stabbed Nurse Howled At Moon Afterward

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBSMiami/AP) —A patient who returned to a hospital and stabbed a nurse went outside after the attack and howled at the moon, a witness said.
The nurse had treated the man weeks earlier in a Pennsylvania hospital.
Brigid McNamara testified Tuesday at a preliminary hearing for 19-year-old Joshua Santos, who is accused of stabbing Leo Bermudez in the neck with a 5-inch (13-centimeter) knife on June 30 at Lehigh Valley Health Network-Muhlenberg. Bermudez has since recovered.
Santos’ attorney says his client is mentally ill. He didn’t contest a judge’s decision Wednesday that Santos should stand trial on attempted homicide and other charges in the stabbing.
Santos had apparently been upset that Bermudez inserted a catheter while treating him four weeks earlier.
Defense attorney Gavin Holihan says, “This is really a mental health issue.”
