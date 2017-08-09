Mega Millions & Powerball Jackpots Remain Over $300M

August 9, 2017 10:17 AM
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Mega Millions jackpot is jumping again after nobody won Tuesday night’s grand prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $382 million, and the Powerball jackpot stands at $307 million.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night and Powerball on Wednesday night during the 11:00 pm news on CBS4, South Florida’s new home for the Florida Lottery.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the sixth largest in the 15-year history of the game!

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-258.9 million.

If there is one winner, he or she can choose the jackpot, which is paid out over 30-years, or a one-time lump sum cash option of $238 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-292,201,338.

The cash option for the Powerball is $193.2 million.

