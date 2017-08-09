GOP Senator Suggests Brain Tumor Affected McCain Vote

August 9, 2017 1:59 PM
Filed Under: Healthcare, John McCain, Ron Johnson
U.S. Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) speaks during a news conference to announce opposition to the so-called skinny repeal of Obamacare at the U.S. Capitol July 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson thinks fellow Republican Sen. John McCain’s brain tumor and the after-midnight timing of the vote were factors in McCain’s decisive vote against the GOP health care bill.

Johnson’s comments in a radio interview Tuesday with AM560 “Chicago’s Morning Answer” drew a response from McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo. She said, “it is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend.”

McCain said he voted against the bill last month because it fell short of the Republican promise to repeal and replace Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act with meaningful reform.

Johnson said in the interview McCain had “a brain tumor right now. That vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning. Some of that might have factored in.”

