FBI Raided Home Of Paul Manafort, Former Trump Chairman

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — Two weeks ago, FBI agents raided the home of Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, according to a report from The Washington Post.
They took documents and other materials using a search warrant, as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the U.S. presidential election.
Manafort cooperated with the July 26 search, the report stated, and came as he had already been voluntarily relinquishing documents deemed relevant to the investigation.
Just days before the raid, records revealed Manafort had as much as $17 million in debt to pro-Russia interests before joining the Trump campaign, allegedly stemming from investments with a Russian oligarch and bank accounts from the time he worked in Ukraine.
Manafort had earlier given documents to both the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Senate and House intelligence committees, which included his notes from the controversial meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June 2016, discussing “opposition research” against Hilary Clinton.