Woman Orders Happy Meal, Walks Out With iPad

August 9, 2017 10:14 AM
Deerfield Beach, Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) — A woman walked into a McDonald’s to buy a happy meal and walked out with an iPad and her order.

Deputies are now asking anyone who recognized her or the child she left with to let them know. They have released images and video of them.

Investigators say the woman walked into a McDonald’s in Deerfield Beach on June 12th around 7 p.m. After ordering the meal, she stepped away to use the restroom.

That’s when another customer stepped up, placed his order and, in the process, put down his iPad on the counter.

Deputies say he left the iPad on the counter and walked over to the soda machine.

Moments later, the woman returns to pick up her meal and right before she turned to leave, deputies say, she looked around and grabbed the iPad from the counter then walked off with a young girl.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or little girl is urged to call Broward Country Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

