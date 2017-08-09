WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Canes QB Competition Is Dead Even, Says Braxton Berrios

August 9, 2017 4:56 PM By Alex Donno
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Alex Donno, Braxton Berrios, Evan Shirreffs, Malik Rosier, Miami Hurricanes, N'Kosi Perry

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fall camp began eight days ago for the Miami Hurricanes and the race for starting quarterback is still a dead heat.

“I don’t see much distance whatsoever,” said senior receiver Braxton Berrios. “They’re all splitting reps and there is zero distance in my mind.”

The three contenders splitting snaps are junior Malik Rosier, sophomore Evan Shirreffs and true freshman N’Kosi Perry.

Miami will hold its first scrimmage this Saturday. Whoever emerges with the best performance on Saturday could take the edge. At the very least, the scrimmage will give coaches a chance to evaluate their play under pressure.

“Once people go live,” Berrios noted, “you see a lot more from what they do.”

Miami’s two scrimmages will be full contact. Berrios expects the reward to outweigh the risk.

“Obviously, the worry is that quarterbacks get hurt, but you do want to see who is going to do what under pressure. You want to see who is going to stand in there and take that hit.”

Going up against Miami’s talented defense will provide a baptism by fire, especially for N’Kosi Perry. He’s only been on campus since May. It’s impressive to hear he’s keeping up with the pack only eight days into camp. Can Perry pull ahead this weekend?

