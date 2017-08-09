Child Battling Cancer Shows Gratitude Through Her Paintings

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A young South Florida girl battling cancer is showing her gratitude by sharing her passion for painting.

Ten-year-old Victoria Rubio-Lebron counts her blessings, despite facing the unimaginable.

“I always try to stay positive with things. I always think if you stay negative nothing good is going to happen to you,” says Victoria.

Her mom explains Victoria was just eight when she was diagnosed with meningioma – a brain tumor that’s rare in kids.

“We spent almost a month in the hospital. She lost her left side control. She had a stroke and it was very, very difficult,” says Damary Lebron.

Victoria is doing well now, after treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. It’s why Victoria now wants to help other young patients. Her fundraising group, Team Victoria, is hosting ‘Team Victoria’s Runway’, a fashion show and art auction to raise money for the children’s hospital. The art up for auction is Victoria’s own.

“I like to paint like Angels, and like pink and bright colors because it reminds me how happy I was in St. Jude, and they were really nice and they were like a second family and home,” says Victoria, who has become a spokesperson for St. Jude.

Though she’s young, she says thanks to the care she got there. She now wants to be a radiation oncologist when she grows up. It’s another way to ‘give back’ and show the gratitude her whole family feels.

“Thank God for all the help, emotionally, psychologically and financially from St. Jude,” says Lebron.

‘Team Victoria’s Runway’ is Wednesday, August 16th at Robb and Stucky in Coral Gables.

