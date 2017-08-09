Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Killing AAA Roadside Tech

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a AAA roadside service technician.
Jesus Esquievel faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Magdiel Hernandez.
The judge ordered him held without bond until the October 23rd trial date.
Police said Esquievel shot Hernandez when an argument about service for his car escalated.
Detectives said Esquievel admitted to the shooting during an interview.
Hernadez’s nephew said his uncle had worked in roadside assistance for many years.
“He’s a very good, good guy. He’s a service-minding individual, has been doing this for years and I can’t believe. I’m in shock,” he said. “We were told by his co-workers and his manager who is here that he was dispatched to replace a battery.”