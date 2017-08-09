Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Killing AAA Roadside Tech

August 9, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: AAA, Murder, Trial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A trial date has been set for the man accused of killing a AAA roadside service technician.

Jesus Esquievel faces second-degree murder charges for the shooting death of Magdiel Hernandez.

The judge ordered him held without bond until the October 23rd trial date.

Police said Esquievel shot Hernandez when an argument about service for his car escalated.

Detectives said Esquievel admitted to the shooting during an interview.

Hernadez’s nephew said his uncle had worked in roadside assistance for many years.

“He’s a very good, good guy. He’s a service-minding individual, has been doing this for years and I can’t believe. I’m in shock,” he said. “We were told by his co-workers and his manager who is here that he was dispatched to replace a battery.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch