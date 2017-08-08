Tropical Storm Franklin Weakens After Landfall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Franklin continues to weaken after making landfall overnight.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 135 miles east-southeast of Campeche, Mexico.
The storm was moving to the west-northwest at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with some higher gusts.
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Rio Panuco
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* Belize City northward to the Belize/Mexico border
* The coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Sabancuy
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico from Sabancuy to Puerto de Veracruz
Tropical Storm Franklin is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward during the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will continue to move across the Yucatan peninsula through today, and emerge over the Bay of Campeche tonight. Franklin will then move westward across the Bay of Campeche on Wednesday.
Weakening is expected while Franklin moves across the Yucatan peninsula today. Restrengthening is forecast to begin tonight and Wednesday while Franklin moves over the Bay of Campeche.
Rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of around 12 inches, are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and Belize through Wednesday, with the highest amounts over the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. In addition, Franklin is expected to bring 4 to 8 inches of rainfall with isolated amounts up to 15 inches through Thursday to northern Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, and eastern San Louis Potosi in eastern Mexico.
These rains will be capable of producing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
