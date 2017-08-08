Study Looks At Top Places To Retire Overseas

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Whether it’s beaches, country or bustling cities, we’ve all thought about what’s the ideal place to retire.

A new report from Live and Invest Overseas has found the top 30 places in the world for beauty and affordability.

But let’s skip to the top ten.

Coming in at number ten is Georgetown, Malaysia. It’s followed by San Miguel de Allende; Budapest, Hungary; Lisbon, Portugal; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Coming in at number five was Saint-Chinan, France, followed by Abruzzo, Italy.

Mazatlan, Mexico came in at number three while Valletta, Malta took the number two spot.

And number one – Algarve, Portugal. You couldn’t find a more friendly, affordable and physically beautiful location than Portugal’s Algarve region, said Kathleen Peddicord, founder of Live and Invest Overseas.

Algarve has been awarded the top ranking for four years in a row, thanks to its spectacular location, safety, friendly expatriate community and the availability of quality health care.

Live & Invest Overseas’ rankings take 13 factors into account. They are cost of living, safety, whether English is spoken, the availability of entertainment, environmental conditions, the nature of the expatriate community, health care, infrastructure, recreation, residency options, and taxes. It also looks at real estate affordability and restrictions.

Click Here to check out their top 30 locations.