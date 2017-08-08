Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On I-95 & Palmetto Expressway

strong>Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a number of overnight closures.
Nightly through Thursday, the State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway southbound ramp to NW 36th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Drivers will need to take the NW 25th Street exit ramp.
On I-75, the northbound entrance ramp at Miramar Parkway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Motorist will be detoured to Pines Boulevard where they can then hop onto northbound I-75.
And this weekend, two northbound general purpose lanes of I-95 from NW 29th Street to NW 64th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.