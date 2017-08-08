Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On I-95 & Palmetto Expressway

August 8, 2017 8:00 AM By Bianca Peters
Filed Under: Bianca Peters, Road Construction, Steering Your Right, Traffic

strong>Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a number of overnight closures.

Nightly through Thursday, the State Road 826/Palmetto Expressway southbound ramp to NW 36th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. Drivers will need to take the NW 25th Street exit ramp.

On I-75, the northbound entrance ramp at Miramar Parkway will be closed starting at 10 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Motorist will be detoured to Pines Boulevard where they can then hop onto northbound I-75.‬

And this weekend, two northbound general purpose lanes of I-95 from NW 29th Street to NW 64th Street will be closed from 11 p.m. on Friday to 5:30 a.m. Monday.

More from Bianca Peters
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch