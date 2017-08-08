Heavy Rain Damages Miami Beach Convention Center Currently Under Renovation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The torrential rains from a week ago did more than flood Miami Beach’s streets.
The heavy rain damaged the Miami Beach Convention Center that’s being renovated.
According to the city, there was nearly a half-million dollars worth of damage when rain came through an unfinished roof.
Some drywall, ceiling, lighting fixtures and stored construction material were damaged.
On Tuesday, Mayor Philip Levine and project manager Maria Hernandez led a tour of the construction project. The tour was supposed to happen on the day of the flooding.
The renovation and expansion of the Miami Beach Convention Center is 50 percent complete.
The $600 million project is slated for completion in August 2018, and will see the addition of four ballrooms and two parking garages
The rain damage follows construction delays in 2016 due to planning, permitting and design changes.
But the mayor is confident the revitalized convention center will be ready a year from now.
Even with the construction going on all around, the convention center is open for business.