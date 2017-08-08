Players Take Center Stage at Dolphin Media Day

Miami Gardens – In the five years that the Miami Dolphins have hosted a high school media day, the athletes who show up are often the best part of the event.

Last Saturday, while Hard Rock Stadium played host to a Miami Dolphins scrimmage, over 500 of South Florida’s best athletes arrived for photos, interviews and to hang out with teammates and opponents.

While several schools came from Palm Beach County, Miami-Dade and Broward, it showed how much talent resides in a 100 mile radius.

“From youth football and 7-on-7 events, many of these players know each other, so it is great to see,” Champagnat Catholic head coach Dennis Marroquin explained. “This event is first class and well run, and everyone always enjoys it.”

Marroquin came loaded with prospects, including University of Miami 2018 commitment Gregory Rousseau, who has been one of the top players in South Florida.

In addition, the 2A state runner up Lions also brought Donovan Georges and newcomer Kayode Oladele.

St. Thomas Aquinas drew the most attention – when head coach Roger Harriott and his nationally rated Raiders brought out a number of outstanding prospects.

Al Blades, Jr., Elijah Moore, Asante Samuel and a number of others attended this special day.

Northwestern was out in full force as head coach Max Edwards and his football team were the focus of every media outlet on hand.

The 6A Bulls brought out some talent that included defensive back newcomer Divaad Wilson, Demetrius Mayes and young lineman Mark Fox.

A year removed from failing to make the state playoffs for the first time in six years, Miami Central was at the media day, with head coach Roland Smith and players Willie Davis, Chandler Jones and Robert Hicks.

Veteran head coach Tim “Ice” Harris and his star-studded Booker T. Washington squad was on hand.

Athletes such as Jaquan Beaver, Tyquan Thornton and Daniel Richardson.

The loaded 3A state runner up Chaminade-Madonna Lions were on hand as head coach Dameon Jones brought a group, spotlighted by Shaun Shivers, Akeem Hayes and Xavier Williams.

Coming off another 5A state championship, American Heritage was out in full force – minus a few coaches and head coach Pat Surtain, who was in Canton, Ohio – supporting close friend and teammate Jason Taylor as he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

With many of the coaches away, defensive coordinator Chad Wilson brought out quite a group, including Tyson Campbell, Andrew Chatfield, Miles Jones, Nesta Silvera and Zach Zambrano to name a few.

“We always love attending this event,” Wilson. “The Dolphins do such a great job, and the players, parents and coaches love it. First class.”

The defending 6A state champion Carol City Chiefs came to nearby Hard Rock Stadium with first year head coach Benedict Hyppolite leading the way.

Kewan Parker, Randy Russell and Marlon Smith were among a large group.

Last year, the Miami Southridge Spartans were picked by everyone to win the 8A state crown. The Spartans accomplished that goal, but wants to get back after it this season.

With a number of big time 8A football team in South Florida, things will not be easy at all. But this is a team that is loaded. On offense, there is Michael Cox, Jr., Darren Davis, Dee Wiggins, D.J. Scaife and playmaker Mark Pope.

On defense, things will be interesting with James Head, Diamonte Howard and Randy Charlton to name a few.

HE STARS WERE SHINING

Among the over 100 schools in attendance were some athletes who will leave a mark this season. Here is a look at some of the prospects on hand for this tremendous event:

American (Hialeah): Javon Gary, Khalil Love and Jared Mack.

American Heritage (Delray Beach): Marcel Quince, Zach Roth and John Dunmore.

Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches): Ramsey Baty, Derek Burns and Andrew Hallman.

Atlantic (Delray Beach): Corey Gammage, Cadarius Gaskin and Jason Mercier.

Belen Jesuit (Miami): Gabriel Aparicio, Don Chaney, Jr. and Javan Rice.

Braddock (Miami): Daniel Velasco, Branden Castaneda and Robert Gonzalez.

Cardinal Gibbons (Fort Lauderdale): Carlos Sandy, Donnell Bennett III and Maxwell Worship.

Cardinal Newman (West Palm Beach): Reggie Alexis, Jayson Moschella and Jake Mockoviak.

Coconut Creek: Kerondo Golbern, Tiawan Mullen and Timothy Scippio.

Christopher Columbus (Miami): Robert Crockett, Luis Cristobal and Shaun McReynolds.

Cooper City: Michael DiLiello, Troy Vives and Kobie Simmons.

Coral Gables: Derrius Perryman and Te’Corey Tutson.

Coral Glades (Coral Springs): Cameron Brooks, Alfonzo Dixon IV and Pressley Floreal.

Coral Reef (Miami): Jaylaan Williams, Johnny Simon and Matthew Riverasoto.

Coral Springs: Tyrae Session, Rahzaan Wilson and David Brown.

Coral Springs Charter: Francisco Rivera, Jordan Sepulveda and Landon Thomas.

Cypress Bay (Weston): Ricky Malcolm, Greg May and Marlon Serbin.

Dillard (Fort Lauderdale): Stanley Garner, Braylen Ingraham and Bryce Oliver.

Deerfield Beach: Gemon Eaford, Rosendo Louis and Cornelius McCoy.

Doral Academy: Shemar Paul, Wendol Philord and Brandon Dominquez.

Douglas (Parkland): Tai Lehtio, Tyler Goodman and Yohance Williams.

Dwyer (Palm Beach Gardens): Andrew Kasten, Cephus Smith and Carl Willis.

Edison (Miami): Cory De Prado, Deangelo Perez and Larry Norman.

Ransom Everglades (Miami): Lucas Ferrer, Will Miller and Greg Estime.

Blanche Ely (Pompano Beach): James Harris, Yanez Rogers and Dashaun Davis.

Everglades (Miramar): Lamont Harrison, D’Andre Romero and Jevanni Witter.

Ferguson (Miami): Bailey Aleman, Sebastian Garcia and Ivan Ramirez.

Flanagan (Pembroke Pines): Christopher Deal, Wayne Ruby and Brandon Brown.

Forest Hill (West Palm Beach): Jordon Earle, Jude Blessington and Matt Pillow.

Fort Lauderdale: Kaleb Boateng, Desmond Dorceus and Emmanuel Villatoro.

Glades Central (Belle Glade): Steve Barrett, Gerald Jackson and Willie Canty.

Goleman (Hialeah): Derrick Hall, Brayan Vergara and Nelson Valladares.

Gulliver Prep (Miami): D’Sean Perry, James Jackson IV and Will Poses.

Hallandale: Anthony Frederick, Michael Nesmith and Jaylin Young.

Hialeah: JuZion Wade, Nicholas Rivera and Kacey Obsaint.

Hialeah Gardens: Christian Delcorro, Christian Gonzalez and Ethan Santiago.

Hialeah Miami Lakes: Jefferson Orizon, Antonio Caraballo and Dexter Thomas.

Hollywood Hills: Malcolm King, Alexander Shelton and Abel Jordan.

Homestead: Kevin Butler, Jaeden Suarez and Greg Pruitt.

Jackson (Miami): Gregory Smith, Terrence Craig and Davonte Washington.

Jupiter Christian: Dan Caruso, Jim Davis and Matt Narbone.

Dr. Krop (Miami): Isaac Joseph, Lawrence Papillon and Emmanuel St. Germain.

John I. Leonard (Greenacres): Jadiel Cruz, Vitaldo David and Rodolfo Gonzalez.

Mater Academy (Hialeah Gardens): Darren Sanchez, Terrell Williams and Rayne Tanega-Doster.

Miami Community Charter: Keith Rogers, Kentron Williams and Larry Moyer.

Miami Christian: Correyon Thomas, Shane Charles and Rosco Gibson.

Miami High: Lamont Finnie, Jr., Dontae Lucas and Antquan Kinsey.

Miami Springs: Jacoby Clark, Angel Maldonado and Nathaniel Price.

Miramar: Terrence Horne, Hansky Paillant and Dominick Watt.

Monarch (Coconut Creek): Zachary D’Amico, Austin Gray and Xavier Restrepo.

Killian (Miami): Jalon Ferrell, Dante Harris and Trayvonne Jackson.

Mourning (North Miami): Shawn Dorcelus, James Payoute and Prosely Dorcely.

Norland (Miami): Alec Carr, Reginald Lee and Blake Veargis.

Northeast (Oakland Park): Gary White, Dontae Gossier and Daniel Perez.

North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek): Logan Shooster, Kevin Austin and Kirby Burns.

North Miami: Karon Johnson and Alvin Johnson III.

North Miami Beach: Kahric Belle, Jean Desir and Wendell Morrison.

Nova (Davie): Lance Hollis, Richard Allen and Charles Lewis.

NSU University School (Davie): George Bubrick, Kenny McIntosh and Josh Sanguinetti.

Olympic Heights (Boca Raton): Chris Dascher, Troy Jaffy and James Micioni.

Oxbridge (West Palm Beach): Keidron Smith, Heman McCray IV and Romello Tarver.

Monsignor Pace (Miami): Joseph Bryner, Thomas Willis and Fabio Desir.

Pahokee: Zatavian Morgan, Michael Police and DaVuntrae Hampton.

Palm Beach Gardens: Parker Ogle, Gurvan Hall and Daquan Walker.

Palm Beach Lakes: Teja Young, Jermon Sherrod and A’amaunte Oliver.

Palm Glades Prep: Ashante Appleby, Marc Franklin and Ja’Vonte Holmes.

Palmetto (Miami): Shamar Munroe, Ivan Thomas and Trey Flowers.

Park Vista (Lake Worth): Jake Collins, Atorian Perry and John Smith.

Pinecrest Prep (Miami): Lorenzo Acevedo, Ismael Bello and Jesse Perez.

Pine Crest (Fort Lauderdale): Brett Elpert, Robert Fatovic and Bailey Finkelberg.

Pembroke Pines Charter: Eric Cumberbatch, Keidran Willis and William Manuel.

Piper (Sunrise): Derohn King, Bryand Rincher and Nathaniel Stubbs.

Plantation: Roshard Branch, Jamari Sweet and Adrian Cole.

Pompano Beach: Daniel Eggan, Jacoby Clarke and Andre Putney.

Reagan (Doral): Gabriel Almeida, Jonathan Colon and Trevin Johnson.

Saint Andrews (Boca Raton): Michael Carbone, Wyatt Ruth and Gadiel Cartagena.

Somerset Academy (Homestead): Guillermo Toro, Jonathan Lorza and Justin Hernandez.

South Broward (Hollywood): Davon Strickland, Allen Crawford and Charles Norris.

South Plantation: Stephen Greaves, Dawson Hill and Jacquez Thomas.

Southwest Miami: Willie Carter, Ian Castellanos and Michael Maldonado.

Spanish River (Boca Raton): Sam Burton, Anthony Petillo and Connor Tribby.

Stranahan (Fort Lauderdale): Marquel Dillard, Uchenna Ezewike and Ginial Isma.

Sunset (Miami): Richard Baxter, Sno White and Jamahl Horne.

Taravella (Coral Springs): Brock Parry, Moses Snell and Jordan Walsh.

Varela (Miami): Sebastian Rodriguez, Dylan King and Alejandro Abreu.

Wellington: Mark-Anthony Richards, Ryan Loiseau and Connor Rogers.

West Boca: Marlin Brunson, Dervens Michaud and Dylan Barofsky.

West Broward (Pembroke Pines): Bran Alvarado, Eric Hoff and Gary Banks.

Western (Davie): Keshaun Clark, Harrison Story and Robbie Rubel.

Westland Hialeah: Josue Castro, Ernesto Gonzalez and Nasir Diaz.

Westminster Academy (Fort Lauderdale): Logan Conner, Isaiah Livingston and Travis Moore.

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE MIAMI DOLPHINS