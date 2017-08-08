Patrol Cars Trashed Near Police Substation, 4 Arrests Made

August 8, 2017 8:36 AM
Filed Under: Hollywood Police, Vandalism

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami/AP) — Surveillance video and social media were used to track down four young men who reportedly vandalized two police cars that were being used as “decoys” to help deter crime in a Hollywood neighborhood.

The cars were parked in an area many would consider a safe zone — near a police substation.

Police said on July 23rd, two 18-year-olds and two juveniles smashed in the windows and dented the cars, leaving footprints. One car had melted candy and ash from a firecracker that was set off on top of it.

Three of the suspects were picked up on August 4th, the fourth suspect the day after. All were charged with felony vandalism.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch