North Korea Calls U.N. Sanctions ‘Fabricated’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — North Korea’s most famous news anchor defiantly announced that the north won’t put its weapons on the negotiating table despite what it calls “fabricated” U.N. sanctions.

Building a nuclear weapon and missile program is not cheap. The U.N. sanctions banning major North Korean exports such as coal and iron are designed to starve the regime of the money to pay it – money that is also used to enrich the powerful elites and generals who in turn don’t challenge Kim Jong Un’s near total power.

“The North Korean regime is gonna have to make a choice. They’re not gonna be able to continue their programs and keep their elites happy and keep the military happy. They’re gonna have to start making choices that they haven’t had to choose before,” said North Korea sanctions expert Anthony Ruggiero.

In Spring, Kim Jong Un unveiled a massive new neighborhood of shimmering high rises.

It was his way of showing the world that six previous rounds of U.N. sanctions over more than a decade didn’t work but this time China says it will fully enforce the sanctions which means cutting off a lot of the trade that happens in the Chinese border town of Dandong.

North Korea’s ability to keep funding its weapons program will likely come at the expense of its citizens – many of whom are already forced to work in other countries.

They send their pay – worth more than a billion dollars – to the regime. The new sanctions won’t end that or address the Chinese companies and banks that continue to do business with North Korea.

“It’s really good that we have a resolution but the next step is making sure that all of these areas, all of the loopholes, all of the areas that have been called out get fixed one by one,” said Ruggiero.