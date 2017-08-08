BSO: Man Violently Robs Woman With Kids Outside Supermarket

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WESTON(CBSMiami) — A mother walking out of a Weston grocery store with her two kids was ambushed by a man trying to rob her, deputies say.
The unidentified robber violently grabbed the woman’s purse with such force that he tore her shirt in the process, according to deputies.
Investigators say the woman was heading to her car on the afternoon of July 19th in the parking lot of the Publix located at 2465 Glades Circle when the robber ran up to her.
After he grabbed her purse which had her phone, wallet and bank cards, deputies say, he got into a waiting car nearby – possibly a black Mustang with tinted windows.
Deputies have released security footage images of the man they are looking for.
They say the robber was described as a black male in his 20s, about 6-feet tall, with an athletic build and short hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.