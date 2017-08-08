WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon 

Miami-Dade County Fair Worker Killed In “Workplace Accident”

August 8, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Employee Death, Miami, Miami Dade County Fair, Peter D'Oench

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Authorities are investigating a situation where a man was killed on the job.

The Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition released a statement Tuesday saying they are “saddened by the death of our longtime employee from an apparent workplace accident.”

The company says they are cooperating with police who are conducting an investigation into the deadly incident.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch