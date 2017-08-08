Police: Juveniles Driving Stolen Car Crash After Trying To Ram Cruiser

August 8, 2017 11:50 PM
Filed Under: Crime, Miami-Dade Police, Stolen Car

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested three juveniles they said tried ramming a stolen car into a cruiser in pursuit.

Police said they were trying to stop a stolen car Wednesday night when the driver took off.

The driver tried to crash into a police officer, but missed. The stolen car eventually crashed into another car at SW 117th Ave. and 113th St.

Three juveniles inside the car were taken into custody.

Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch