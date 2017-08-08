Police: Juveniles Driving Stolen Car Crash After Trying To Ram Cruiser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have arrested three juveniles they said tried ramming a stolen car into a cruiser in pursuit.
Police said they were trying to stop a stolen car Wednesday night when the driver took off.
The driver tried to crash into a police officer, but missed. The stolen car eventually crashed into another car at SW 117th Ave. and 113th St.
Three juveniles inside the car were taken into custody.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident.