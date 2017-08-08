Jay Cutler Shows Off Strong Arm During First Practice With Miami Dolphins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – Jay Cutler walked onto the Miami Dolphins practice field for the first time on Tuesday, wearing a backwards cap and carrying his helmet in his hand.

His arrival brought an end to a whirlwind few days for the Dolphins following the injury to Ryan Tannehill last Thursday.

Cutler fit right in on the practice field, showing no indications that it was his first time participating in a football practice since last November.

“It felt right,” Cutler said. “Going into work and getting here and going through the motions of the practice, it felt good. I told Adam [Gase] thanks for bringing me in. It’s fun to be back out.”

While Cutler looked at home on the practice field, he acknowledged that there is going to be an adjustment period.

“This morning I think I woke up in the hotel and I didn’t know where I was at,” he admitted. “I had to get my bearings for a minute and remember I was back in Miami. It’s going to start feeling like home and everything will settle down.”

Cutler was signed on Monday to a one-year deal worth $10 million, effectively replacing Ryan Tannehill as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2017.

Nothing is set in stone yet as Tannehill and the Dolphins have still not decided on whether the 29-year-old will have surgery to repair another injury to his left knee, the same knee that cost him the final three regular season games and a playoff game last year.

Cutler wore his familiar number 6 and took turns with Matt Moore working with the Dolphins’ starters during team drills.

His passes were crisp and mostly accurate, a good sign that he has fully recovered from surgery to repair a torn labrum last December.

Cutler said on Monday that he was medically cleared in March.

As for Tannehill, he was back on the field watching practice with a sleeve on his left knee, just as he did on Monday.

Tannehill and Cutler chatted throughout practice and the two even shared a fist-bump on the sideline.

“It’s a tough situation for him,” Cutler said of Tannehill. “I’ve been hurt before. I know what it’s like to feel like you’re going to have a great year and something like this is a setback; but he’s been great. Since I got here yesterday, he’s been supportive and helping out the receivers. He’s vocal. He just wants to help this team win games.”

Other highlights from Tuesday’s workout: