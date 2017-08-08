Florida Mom Drove To Virginia With Dead Daughter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (CBSMiami/AP) — A mother in Florida drove two days with the body of her dead 11-year-old daughter, authorities say.
The drive ended with her truck hitting a guard rail in West Virginia where authorities say witnesses saw her dragging the body into the woods.
The driver, 37-year-old Erica Newsome, has been jailed on charges of concealing the body of her daughter, Kaye-lea Plummer.
The Pocahontas Times reports that Newsome told authorities after Sunday’s crash that they left Jacksonville on Friday to drive to the home of the girl’s father in Buffalo, New York.
State Police Sgt. Herby Barlow told the newspaper that it was obvious the girl did not die from injuries in the accident.
The mother was jailed on $50,000 bail while investigators search for evidence in Florida.
