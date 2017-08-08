David Letterman & Netflix Teaming Up For 6-Episode Series

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) – David Letterman and Netflix are teaming up.
The video streaming service announced Tuesday that the six-episode series has Letterman combining two primary interests: in-depth conversations, and in-the-field segments sparked by his curiosity and humor.
In each hour-long episode, Letterman will conduct a long-form conversation with a single guest, and explore topics of his own outside the studio.
The as-yet-untitled series is set to premiere in 2018.
In 33 years on late-night television, Letterman hosted 6,028 episodes of NBC’s “Late Night” and CBS’ “Late Show,” and is the longest-running late-night broadcaster in American history.
He stepped down from “Late Show” in May 2015, handing over the reins to Stephen Colbert.
