Venezuelan Government Blaming Opponents In Miami For Attack On Military Base

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Venezuelan government has called an attack at a military base a terrorist action, placing the blame partly on opponents here in South Florida.

On Monday, Venezuela’s new constitutional assembly got to work setting up a one-party government that’s leaving the opposition out in the cold.

The assembly voted to remove Chief Prosecutor Luisa Ortega, a government critic. They replaced her with Tarek William Saab, a government supporter, who was sworn in Monday.

The government has called an attack on an army base in Valencia a terrorist action carried out by opponents of the government in Colombia and Miami.

The attack came after a video was posted online by a group claiming to be staging a rebellion aimed at reestablishing constitutional order.

Troops killed two of the 20 intruders, while one was injured and 10 got away.

Maduro called for the maximum penalty for all involved in the Valencia attack.

The country’s defense minister said it was carried out by civilians dressed as members of the military.

The new constitutional assembly plans to establish a truth commission to get to the bottom of political unrest that has cost 120 lives in violent uprisings.

Government opponents worry about who the so-called truth commission will target.

Miami-Dade County commissioners are taking up the issue of government overreach in Venezuela.