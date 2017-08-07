US Marshals Holding Suspect In Coral Gables Home Invasion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The suspect wanted for an armed home invasion in Coral Gables is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Police said 48-year-old Jorge Iran Montero followed a couple home at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th.
On that same night, they said he was captured on surveillance tape at the Versailles Restaurant at 3501 SW 8th St.
The suspect was wearing a Nike baseball cap and bowed his head to cover his face when he saw a camera outside the restaurant.
Armed with a black handgun, police said, Montero robbed the couple of their jewelry.
Neighbors said it was the second time in three years that the couple was robbed in their house and now they have put it up for sale.
Tips from the community led investigators to Montero, who is already in custody on an unrelated criminal investigation.