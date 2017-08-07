US Marshals Holding Suspect In Coral Gables Home Invasion

August 7, 2017 7:23 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Coral Gables, Home Invasion

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – The suspect wanted for an armed home invasion in Coral Gables is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police said 48-year-old Jorge Iran Montero followed a couple home at 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 20th.

On that same night, they said he was captured on surveillance tape at the Versailles Restaurant at 3501 SW 8th St.

The suspect was wearing a Nike baseball cap and bowed his head to cover his face when he saw a camera outside the restaurant.

Armed with a black handgun, police said, Montero robbed the couple of their jewelry.

Neighbors said it was the second time in three years that the couple was robbed in their house and now they have put it up for sale.

Tips from the community led investigators to Montero, who is already in custody on an unrelated criminal investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch