Powerball And Mega Millions Jackpots Both Top $300M

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Jumpin’ jackpots! Lottery players across Florida and the rest of the country now have two new opportunities to become multi-millionaires after nobody won the top prizes in this weekend’s Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $346 million, and the Powerball jackpot stands at $307 million.
Mega Millions will draw Tuesday night and Powerball on Wednesday night during the 11:00 pm news on CBS4, South Florida’s new home for the Florida Lottery.
If the prize amount doesn’t go up, the Mega Millions jackpot would be the seventh largest in the game’s history.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $1 ticket are 1-in-258.9 million.
If there is one winner, he or she can choose the jackpot, which is paid out over 30-years, or a one-time lump sum cash option of $216 million.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-292,201,338.
The cash option for the Powerball is $193.2 million.