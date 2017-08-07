Off-Duty Coral Gables Fire Lt. Shot, Investigation Underway

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured an off-duty Coral Gables Fire lieutenant over the weekend.
Miami-Dade Police have identified the lieutenant as Xavier Jones.
Officers say Jones was shot Sunday around 10:21 p.m. near 30th Avenue and NW 51st Street.
Investigators say the person who shot Jones is not known at this time. Police believe that it may have been a stray bullet.
At last check, Jones was in stable but critical condition.
Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS.