Man Accused Of Sending Explicit Texts To Female Realtors

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PINELLAS PARK (CBSMiami/AP) — Explicit text messages sent to female real estate agents in the Pinellas Park area have reportedly been traced back to a homeless man.
Detectives say there were 21 alleged cases of unwanted communications sent to real estate agents in Pinellas County on the state’s west coast.
The Pinellas Sheriff’s Office said Sunday they were able to identify the suspect, 48-year-old Reginald Bernard Nelson, as the man sending the explicit messages.
The sheriff’s office said Nelson admitted he would find the numbers for female realtors in local advertisements and send inappropriate messages.
He faces one count of felony cyber stalking and investigators say more charges are pending. He’s being held without bail in the Pinellas County Jail.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
One Comment