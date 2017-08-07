Man Accused Of Leaving Disturbing Notes On Women’s Cars

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — A man is under arrest, accused of targeting pregnant woman or women with children and leaving them disturbing notes on their cars.

Police arrested Cavakia Therlonge, 41, of North Miami last week at a Whole Foods parking lot in Aventura.

Officers were getting calls about someone putting explicit and disturbing handwritten notes on various vehicles belonging to women in the parking lot located at 21105 Biscayne Boulevard over the past two weeks.

After the calls, officers would collect the notes to investigate the matter. Police say the writer signed notes using the social media accounts “Fitbody_16” and “Infooomph.”

All of the women who received notes said, based on what was in the notes, they feared for their and their children’s safety.

Officers conducted surveillance of the same parking lot and say they watched Therlonge follow women from their vehicles into Target or Whole Foods.

Officers say Therlonge would walk behind the women and speak to them in a harassing manner. The women, police say, would not be receptive to what he would tell them. Once they went into the store, he would reportedly go back to their car and leave a note.

When police approached Therlonge he reportedly told them he was “only trying to put out positive energy into the universe.”

Investigators found a bag of notes in Therlonges possession in the same exact handwriting as the notes left on other vehicles according to police.

Therelonge reportedly admitted to leaving “hundreds” of similar notes from South Miami Beach to Fort Lauderdale.

He is now facing a of loitering or prowling.