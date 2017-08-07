Lauren’s List: Changes For The New School Year

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – School starts for students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties in just two weeks!

Teachers are already preparing for another batch of students and parents are picking up those all-important school supplies.

You know the back to school basics, but Mindworks Prep in Coral Springs has rounded up a few changes in Florida that could affect your student.

Today’s “Lauren’s List” has the info you need to know before orientation day.

Bright Futures Bonus

Mindworks says the value of the top Bright Futures scholarships is increasing from about half of tuition and fees to 100 percent. Students who receive top scholarships will get twice as much as expected, but there’s no guarantee this will be around for years to come.

August SAT Test Debut

Rising seniors can now take the SAT before the school year really kicks into gear. The test is being administered on August 26th, but registration ends next Tuesday.

Running Away From PE

If your child is a high school student athlete, opting out of physical education has never been easier.

They no longer have to pass a written test about fitness, but they do have to compete in two seasons of varsity or JV sports.

Sunscreen Change

A controversial change now allows students to take sunscreen to school without a doctor’s note. The change was wrapped into a lengthy bill (HB 7069) Governor Rick Scott signed into law earlier this summer. Some school nurses challenged it, stressing sunscreen should be kept out of classrooms because of potential allergies among students.

And here’s some extra credit from education expert Andrea Catsicas, Founder and President of Mindworks Prep – the state of Florida now requires schools to offer 100 minutes a week of recess.

Are you ready for back to school?

