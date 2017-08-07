PLAYER: Austin Gray
POSITION: LB/DE
SCHOOL: Coconut Creek Monarch
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 225
SCOUTING: Yet another of the many quality football player who continues to fly beneath the radar screen. While we have highlighted him in the past, more college coaches need to start watching this season. This is a big, talented and quick football player who has the size and instincts to play this game at the next level. While there has been some interest, this coming season will see this young man start to receive plenty of attention. Keep an eye on him.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6059293/austin-gray