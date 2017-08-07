Human Skull, Bones Found By Divers Under Key Largo Bridge

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MONROE COUNTY (CBSMiami) — A couple of divers hunting for lobster underneath the Card Sound Bridge on Sunday found more than they bargained for when they discovered human bones.
The two witnesses told Deputy David Minor they traveled to the Keys from Naples for the day to go lobstering. While under the North Key Largo bridge just before noon, they spotted a human skull and several other bones which appeared to them to be human.
They got out of the water and waved down a Fish and Wildlife officer who called the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
The bones have been turned over to the Medical Examiner. So far, detectives say an initial examination of the bones do not reveal any details about who they may have belonged to, how long they have been there or what may have caused the person’s death.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 305-289-2410. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Florida Keys. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to a related arrest, the caller would be eligible for a cash reward. The Crime Stoppers hot line number is 1-800-346-TIPS. Tips may be made anonymously on line at www.tipsubmit.com or via a text message to 274637 using the keyword TIP136.