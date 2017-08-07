More Homes Condemned Over Florida Sinkhole

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LAND O’LAKES (CBSMiami) –Pasco County Florida officials won’t say the Land O’ Lakes sinkhole that first opened weeks ago is growing but instead say that it is “aggravating” pre-existing vulnerabilities under the ground.
The sinkhole is about 260 feet at the widest point.
Two of the homes were condemned Saturday and three more on Sunday bringing the total number of condemned homes to seven.
Public Information Officer Doug Tobin said Monday some of the condemned homes have exterior cracking and separating, buckled tile, cracked exteriors and other damage.
Debris removal continued Monday along with water removal. The water will be taken to a waste water treatment facililty.
Tobin said the main contractor says they expect to be done with phase one–removing debris–by next Friday and expect to come in under budget.
Over the weekend, dozens of dump trucks brought limestone and boulders to steady the sinkhole. Crews are even planning to create a boat ramp so a small barge can work from the inside.