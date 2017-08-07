Canes QB Battle: Rosier And Shirreffs Discuss “Huge” Opportunity

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Hurricanes are five days away from their first scrimmage of fall camp and the starting quarterback job is still very much up for grabs.

“I’m pretty confident,” said junior Malik Rosier after Monday’s practice. “Right now it’s not about which guys you go with, but that you capitalize on what each player can do… on coming out here and making the right decisions on every play.”

Decision making is a big factor for every QB contender, especially Rosier. Once noted as a risk taker, and a player with a career 50.1 completion percentage, Rosier has worked tirelessly to become a thinking-man’s player.

“Before [2015 start against] Duke, I didn’t really watch film,” Rosier said. “I just came out here to practice and did what they told me. Now even when I’m not watching film with the coaches, I’ll be in treatment watching film or at home watching film, so I’m really trying to figure out the defense, figure out the offense.” Rosier noted he’s already begun studying film on Miami opponents Arkansas State and Notre Dame.

Rosier has one start and one victory on his resume: Miami’s 2015 win over Duke.

As to what it would mean to him to win the starting job: “For me, it’s huge. I have that one start under my belt, so I know what it feels like.”

Rosier is competing with sophomore Evan Shirreffs and true freshman N’Kosi Perry. True freshman Cade Weldon is also in the mix.

Shirreffs also addressed the media on Monday and spoke on the battle for the starting job.

“It’s a competition. Everyone is getting reps,” Shirreffs said. “Cade [Weldon] and N’Kosi [Perry] are really getting the playbook. N’Kosi is doing really well picking everything up and Malik [Rosier] is just doing what Malik has always done. We’re all just trying to be consistent and push each other.”

No matter who wins the job, the next Miami Hurricanes quarterback will have no shortage of talented playmakers in the huddle. From running back Mark Walton, to wide receiver Ahmon Richards, to tight end Chris Herndon, the ‘Canes resemble a team that can explode for a touchdown on any given play.

Shirreffs opened up about how Miami’s skill position players can lift serious pressure off the quarterback’s shoulders.

“A lot. We’ve got some playmakers around. There’s no doubt. All the way down to the guys who are taking the third-team reps now,” noted Shirreffs. “Everyone is pretty much picking it up really well.”

Shirreffs was asked if any of the freshmen receivers have caught his eye.

“Jeff Thomas and [Mike] Harley are explosive. They’re as explosive as they come.”

The 2017 ‘Canes will explode onto the scene September 2nd when they open the season at home against Bethune Cookman.

Which quarterback contender will take the first snap? The jury is still out.