Calvin Johnson Spotted On The Field During Monday’s Miami Dolphins Practice

August 7, 2017 10:14 AM By David Dwork
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins had a surprise visitor on the practice field Monday morning.

No, it’s not a new quarterback.

Former wide receiving superstar Calvin Johnson, who retired following the 2015 NFL season, was on Miami’s practice field working with the receivers.

Johnson’s connection to the Dolphins is through wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.

Jefferson was Johnson’s position coach when the two were in Detroit.

Johnson has already confirmed to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that he has no intentions of coming out of retirement.

He’s simply in Miami to help out where he can and hang with his old coach.

More from David Dwork
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch