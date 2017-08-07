Calvin Johnson Spotted On The Field During Monday’s Miami Dolphins Practice

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins had a surprise visitor on the practice field Monday morning.
No, it’s not a new quarterback.
Former wide receiving superstar Calvin Johnson, who retired following the 2015 NFL season, was on Miami’s practice field working with the receivers.
Johnson’s connection to the Dolphins is through wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson.
Jefferson was Johnson’s position coach when the two were in Detroit.
Johnson has already confirmed to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that he has no intentions of coming out of retirement.
He’s simply in Miami to help out where he can and hang with his old coach.