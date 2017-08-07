Broward State Attorney’s Office Reviewing Investigation Into Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins are in the national spotlight due to the injury to Ryan Tannehill and subsequent signing of Jay Cutler.

In the midst of all the quarterback drama, another situation has crept its way into the headlines.

Dolphins star receiver Jarvis Landry is being investigated for a possible domestic violence issue.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office has confirmed to CBS4 that the Fort Lauderdale Police has presented the SAO with their investigation into an allegation against Landry.

Landry, 24, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to sign a long-term deal, ideally with Miami.

It’s unknown if this investigation has had any impact on negotiations.

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase confirmed to the media on Monday that he is aware of an investigation into Landry over claims of a domestic situation but had no information beyond that.

The State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the investigation from Fort Lauderdale Police but does not anticipate any decision being made this week.

The Dolphins will be back on the practice field Tuesday morning and play their first preseason game on Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons at Hard Rock Stadium.