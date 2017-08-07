Bad Teammate? Jay Cutler A Great Teammate, Says Bushrod

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Jay Cutler, the newest Miami Dolphin, has plenty of critics. His work ethic and toughness have often come under fire. Is Cutler a bad teammate?

Those who’ve played with him typically say he’s misunderstood.

Dolphins guard Jermon Bushrod is among Cutler’s believers. They played together for three seasons (2013 – 2015) with the Chicago Bears. Bushrod gave Cutler a ringing endorsement on Monday.

“I think he’s a great teammate. I think he’s a great guy,” said Bushrod. “We were pretty close (in Chicago.) He’s a family man. I have a family. It was just a good vibe. He’s a good locker room guy.”

Bushrod has no concerns over Cutler’s work ethic, adding, “He’s gonna come to work every day and fight to put his best foot forward.”

Clearly, there’s a disconnect between the way outsiders see Cutler and the way he’s viewed by teammates. Omar Kelly from the South Florida Sun Sentinel asked Bushrod, “Where does Cutler’s image issue come from?”

“The media,” Bushrod answered. He continued: “At the end of the day I know the guy. I see how he is in the huddle and I see how he is in the locker room. The message portrayed on some of the major broadcasting networks isn’t what we see and isn’t what we felt when I was in the locker with him. I didn’t feel that way about him. I thought he was a tough player.”

Bushrod does not appreciate Cutler’s reputation.

“I hear the things that people say. When I was [In Chicago] it upset me and now that he’s here, people are still going to have their things to say. At the end of the day, if you win games, nobody says anything about that.”

The Dolphins resume training camp Tuesday morning at 8:20 AM in Davie. Cutler is likely to make his training camp debut.