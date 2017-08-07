Let’s Get Wellfluent: Sweat It Out This August!

(Courtesy: AvMed)

Summer is at its height, and your health should be too! AvMed curated a list of wellness events in South Florida to help you reach those summer WELLfluent goals and be your healthiest, happiest self:

SaberCraft

Get ready to enjoy an empowerment class that combines meditation, combat, yoga, dance, lore & immersion, using LED stunt sabers, in an experience that all ages can enjoy. Cost is $15 a class.

Pilates in the Park

Every Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Peacock Park in Coconut Grove. Participate in a weekly, free Pilates class located in the scenic outdoor atmosphere by Biscayne Bay! Bring your own mat, water, and towel.

Healthy in the Gardens Festival

August 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Park in Miami Gardens. Celebrate healthy living and join the Live Healthy Miami Gardens initiative! This festival kicks off a week of numerous events scheduled in Miami Gardens to help improve your lifestyle, and become a healthier community.

Brickell City Centre Farmer’s Market

Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Support local and enjoy Brickell’s various food vendors! Browse the selection of prepared foods, baked goods, organic produce, arts & crafts, jewelry, plants and flowers, and pet products. Located beneath the Metromover between 8th and 6th street.

College Bound Healthy Market Tour

August 10 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Whole Foods Market in Davie. Join nutrition coach Meryl Brandwein Nutrition on a tour through Whole Foods to learn how to shop for healthy food staples when leaving for college, and why it’s so important. Tour is $30.

Surf, Stand Up, and Paddle Boarding Lessons

Every Saturday from 7 to 9:30 am at Island Water Sports in Deerfield Beach. Hop on a surfboard and ride the wave of fitness at a free surf lesson program! Register online for free.

Day of the Dog: Run, Walk or Jog 5K & 10K

August 26 at 1 p.m. in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

