Two Men Arrested After Being Caught With 44 Out Of Season Lobster

FLORIDA KEYS (CBSMiami) – Two men from Miami were arrested on Saturday for having a large amount of undersized lobster out of season.
The two men were taken into custody for having 44 speared lobster out of season, many of which were extremely small.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy Wilfredo Guerra was on patrol when he saw the men offshore near the 60 mile marker.
According to authorities, the men were observed in the water diving with no dive flag, holding spear guns and swimming back and forth from the water to the shore several times.
They are identified as Jesus Molinet-Salinas, 28, and Julio Turino Borroto, 29.
When Guerra saw the men placing items on the shore, the confronted the men to see if they had caught anything.
The men said they hadn’t, but when Guerra went to the shore area he’d seen them swimming to, he found a red bag full of 44 speared spiny lobster.
Both men were subsequently arrested and charged with possession of undersized lobster, possession of lobster over the limit, possession of speared lobster, possession of lobster out of season and having no measuring device while harvesting lobster.
