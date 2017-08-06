Potential Tropical Storm Forming In Caribbean

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Potential tropical cyclone advisories are being issued for a system forming in the Caribbean.
It likely will become a tropical storm (Franklin) within 24 hours and cross over the Yucatan Peninsula, before moving over the Bay of Campeche and then making landfall in Mexico, well south of the U.S. border.
Another other area of concern is showing less and less of a chance of development in the Atlantic but is still being monitored as it moves west towards the Lesser Antilles.
Spotty showers will again be moving through the region on the strong southeast breeze Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the lower 90s with lows around 80s. Showers will contain brief downpours and even a few lightning strikes but will be moving inland quickly. Activity will be mainly in the morning before moving inland, but with the stronger breeze afternoon and evening showers are still possible along the east coast.
Moderate risk of rip currents and a caution notice are issued for beaches and boaters at least through Monday and will likely be extended given the persistent southeast wind.
Later in the week there will be more widespread showers and storms, as deeper moisture combined with a disturbance move through the region. With more clouds, rain temperatures will be slightly cooler.