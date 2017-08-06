Video: Lyft Driver Viciously Attacked, Robbed In L.A. Road Rage

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) — A brutal attack on a woman at a Los Angeles gas station has left her hurt both physically and mentally.
Lyft driver Tenicia Bennet said she’s the victim of road rage that ended in robbery.
“Just thank God they didn’t stomp me ’til the point where I died,” she said.
A witness took the video of the vicious beating. A video Bennet can’t stand to watch herself.
“I can’t watch it, no. I can’t watch it. I see myself being dragged across a gas station for no reason,” she said.
Bennet said she had just dropped off a customer and stopped to gas up. Moments later, two women jumped out of their car and began hurling insults, and then punches. They dragged her by her hair and threatened other customers who tried to step in and intervene.
“I just never thought I would experience something like that,” said Bennett, now wearing a neck brace and beginning to rethink her line of work.
The suspects took Bennet’s wallet, phone and her rent money.
LAPD is investigating and have a lead on the suspects.
One Comment