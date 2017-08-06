Additional Security Added To Protect Sen. Marco Rubio

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is added security surrounding Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.
CBS4 News has learned that additional security has been provided to Rubio over the past two weeks.
It was first noticed when he stopped by the CBS4 News studios on Friday for his interview with anchor Rick Folbaum.
The security increase began on Caiptol Hill and now involves local police in South Florida.
Rubio’s office is acknowledging his higher security but it’s referring all questions to the Capitol Police.
Following inquiries, the Capitol Police released a statement saying, “We do not comment on how we carry out our protective responsibilities for Congress.”
One Comment
gaureented that if Rubio get shot or accosted the police wil say: I don’t know nuffin…this repoertis not written well.