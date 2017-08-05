Summer Sun: Feels Like Triple Digits

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is experiencing dry air again Saturday, keeping little to no rain in the forecast as forecasters keep an eye on activity in the tropics.
A little rain and just a few spotty showers were detected Upper Keys and Southern Miami-Dade. A stronger southeast breeze may keep the temperatures a little cooler and will keep heat index values below the heat advisory threshold.
It will still feel like 100 to 105 with hazy sunshine and a high of 93 degrees.
Overnight, the warm breeze continues with lows staying above 80 degrees. With a stronger breeze there is a moderate risk of rip currents for the Atlantic beaches Saturday and most likely Sunday.
Sunday and beyond, the weather pattern returns to a more typical summertime pattern with a southeast breeze. Spotty showers and storms will push inland with the sea breeze during the day. Highs will be in the lower 90s with lows just about 80 degrees.
Still watching two areas in the tropics. Caribbean low has a med chance of development and will track towards the Yucatan Peninsula. The Atlantic low has a higher chance of development and continues to track west towards the Windward Islands.
Forecasts will update as these systems continue to develop.
