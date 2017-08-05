Reward Raised For Info On Davie Hit & Run

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DAVIE (CBSMiami) — The reward has been raised for information leading to the driver who struck a Davie woman walking to work and did not stop to offer her help.
On July 21st around 5:45 a.m., Marrykutty George, 50, was walking at the crosswalk at University Drive and Stirling Road when she was run over by a silver car, possibly a Nissan.
It left her with several broken bones and a head injury. Her family said she was basically in a coma.
The reward to find the hit-and-run driver is now at $10,000, up from $3,000.
“My aunt is great, hard-working, she’s the mother of two, a great wife, key member of our family,” said her nephew Tom Abraham. “Great cook, just like every aunt. Someone you love personally, someone you’re close with and just to see something happen like this is heart-breaking.”
The suspect’s vehicle was heading eastbound on Stirling Road and turned south onto University Drive, it’s believed. It should have front-end damage and at least one headlight missing.
Police said George is in critical condition and will need further cat scans and tests.
If you know anything about the accident, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.