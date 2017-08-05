McMaster Stresses North Korea Threat, Says Military Strike On The Table

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSMiami/AP) — National security adviser H.R. McMaster said it’s “impossible to overstate the danger” posed by North Korea.
In an interview with MSNBC’s Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been “deeply briefed” on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang’s two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.
McMaster reiterated the administration’s position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table.
The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea Saturday, including banning exports worth over $1 billion. The U.S.-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea’s neighbor and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs.
McMaster acknowledged that it “would be a very costly war, in terms of the suffering of mainly the South Korean people.”
