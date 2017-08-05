McMaster Stresses North Korea Threat, Says Military Strike On The Table

August 5, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, H.R. McMaster, Kim Jong Un, North Korea

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (CBSMiami/AP) — National security adviser H.R. McMaster said it’s “impossible to overstate the danger” posed by North Korea.

gettyimages 824976164 McMaster Stresses North Korea Threat, Says Military Strike On The Table

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster listens during a daily briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House July 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In an interview with MSNBC’s Hugh Hewitt that aired Saturday, McMaster said Trump has been “deeply briefed” on the strategy on North Korea. Tensions have mounted with Pyongyang’s two recent successful tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles.

McMaster reiterated the administration’s position that all options, including a targeted military strike, are on the table.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea Saturday, including banning exports worth over $1 billion. The U.S.-drafted measure, negotiated with North Korea’s neighbor and ally China, is aimed at increasing economic pressure on Pyongyang to return to negotiations on its nuclear and missile programs.

gettyimages 683246424 McMaster Stresses North Korea Threat, Says Military Strike On The Table

This picture taken on May 14, 2017 and released from North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un inspecting a ground-to-ground medium long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 at an undisclosed location. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)

McMaster acknowledged that it “would be a very costly war, in terms of the suffering of mainly the South Korean people.”

The U.N. Security Council is expected to vote Saturday on a new sanctions resolution that would increase economic pressure on North Korea to return to negotiations on its missile program.

