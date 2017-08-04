Hot, Hot, Hot Hotels: Florida Outpacing Nation In Occupancy Rate, Rooms Sold

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Florida is a hot spot come summer, and we’re not just talking about the heat.
Visit Florida, the state’s official tourism site, announced hotel occupancy rate and rooms sold outpaced the entire U.S.
While occupancy rate was down .5 percent across the nation, Florida saw a 1.2 percent jump in July.
Just as impressive, rooms sold across the state are up 3.3 percent over the last year. Compare that to the nation average of 1.2 percent.
Ken Lawson, president and CEO of Visit Florida, heralded the Sunshine State’s success.
“As I travel the state, it’s clear that we are having great success marketing and showcasing Florida as the number one destination in the world. Our numbers continue to indicate positive growth and visitation trends, which is great news.”