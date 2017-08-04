Surgery Is An Option For Tannehill, Says Adam Gase

DAVIE (CBSMiami)- Thursday’s ‘inconclusive’ MRI results for Ryan Tannehill’s left knee have left multiple options on the table.
Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase gave a clear and simple answer: “Yes,” when asked if surgery is a possibility.
“Everything’s on the table right now,” Gase added. “We’re going to talk to a lot of people.”
According to Gase, Tannehill won’t only seek second and third opinions, but fourth and fifth opinions as well. His hyperextension of the left knee on Thursday displayed instability in that very same knee he sprained back in December.
With Tannehill sidelined, long-time backup Matt Moore stepped in and ran an efficient Friday offense. Behind Moore, QB’s David Fales and Brandon Doughty are competing for a roster spot.
Tannehill’s uncertainty has led to speculation of the Dolphins signing a veteran free agent. Colin Kaepernick, Jay Cutler, and Tony Romo are prominent names for conversation. Romo and Cutler both retired after the 2016 season.
Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald asked Adam Gase point blank, “Is Matt Moore your starting quarterback if [Tannehill] is not?”
“Matt is our quarterback,” Gase said, but added: “We’ll see where we go from there because I have to figure out what’s going on with [Tannehill], and we’ll make decisions after that.”
The Dolphins will hold an open scrimmage Saturday at 11:00 AM from Hard Rock Stadium. You can expect Matt Moore to be the starting quarterback.