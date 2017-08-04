‘Don’t Do It’: Sessions Says DOJ Tripled Leak Investigations

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions had a warning for would-be leakers Friday morning.

“So, today, I have this message for the intelligence community: The Department of Justice is open for business. And I have this warning for would-be leakers: Don’t do it,” said Sessions.

Sessions said there have been more leaks in the last six months than there were in the previous three years – leading them to put a plan to crackdown and hold leakers “accountable.”

He said this must stop as it is endangering the country, and his office is taking steps to stop it.

“First, I directed my Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein—whose district in Maryland encompassed the NSA headquarters and who has personally led these kinds of investigations— and FBI Director Christopher Wray to oversee all classified leak investigations and actively monitor the progress of each and every case. Second, I directed the National Security Division and U.S. Attorneys to prioritize cases involving unauthorized disclosures,” said Sessions.

Sessions laid out his plan, and said the Department of Justice will not hesitate on the matter.

“The Department will not hesitate to bring lawful and appropriate criminal charges against those who abuse the nation’s trust,” said Sessions.

The attorney general also said they’ve tripled the number of leak investigations.

To that, he also had a message to journalists.

“We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited. They cannot place lives at risk with impunity. We must balance their role with protecting our national security and the lives of those who serve in our intelligence community, the armed forces, and all law-abiding Americans,” said Sessions.